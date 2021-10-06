Falling into Fashion

With Fall weather blowing in, leaves starting to change their colors, and pumpkin spice scents in the air, there is no better time to start transitioning into fall fashion than now.

Confete Brigitte Taupe Gingham Babydoll Dress ($68)

This flattering Babydoll Dress is a great way to add a little bit of chic to your fall wardrobe. The colors in this dress are transitional throughout all seasons. Dresses are such a cute and classic statement piece and a must in your wardrobe.

Target Women’s Janelle Dress Boots- A New Day ($39.99)

These Taupe boots are the perfect boots for all things Fall. They have a 3in. block heel and memory foam insole, making these boots comfortable and can easily be worn with jeans with a cute fall sweater. Boots are such an easy fall piece and they will never go out of style.

Francesca’s Initial ID Tag Pendant Necklace ($20)

This gold-toned chain pendant necklace adds a bit of spice to any seasonal outfit. It can be worn individually or layered. It is a great way to personalize your outfit to your name because it comes in all 26 letters of the Alphabet.

Target Envelope Crossbody Bag – Universal Thread ($15)

This Cognac Color Envelope style bag is a fantastic way to carry around anything you may need in such a simple yet stylish way. This bag is super diverse and can be worn with any outfit in any season. Nobody can go wrong with another purse.