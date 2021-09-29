Marshall to be recognized as ‘Model Rosie University’

Huntington’s representation of Rosie the Riveters and their role in World War 2, led members from the American Rosie Movement (ARM) to meet with Marshall University faculty to discuss the school’s role in their mission.

The meeting held on September, 23rd was used as an opportunity to introduce the ARM to a variety of Marshall University’s professors to seek out participation and support from the school to help with the further development of their movement.

The purpose of the 13-year-old ARM is to bring attention to and recognize women around the nation who served as “Rosie the Riveter” workers during World War 2.

“It’s a terrible name,”ARM executive director and founder Anne Montague said, regarding the term, “Rosie the Riveter.” “Most of the women were not riveters, most of the riveters didn’t even work in factories.”

The board, including Marshall University students, involved ARM team members, and a Rosie, went into detail with a presentation regarding the longterm goals of the movement with Marshall professors, including: Wook-Sung Yoo, Alysson Goodman, and Amine Oudghiri-Otmani.

Marshall University has already played a part in helping the ARM with Dr. Yoo’s capstone students having helped revamp the ARM website.“I thought this was a really good social and community service project,” Dr. Yoo said. “It’s pretty important about today’s life, especially our younger generation.”

Among other long-term projects that involve recognizing the Rosies that are still around today, the ARM’s goal is to form a sizable movement, unlike the average protest, that can give these women a chance to tell their stories and serve as role-models for all generations.

“We are not protesting, we are not marching, we are not blaming, we are saying get together and let’s do projects that leave a lasting record,” Montague said.

The group’s interest in Marshall comes from the City of Huntington’s celebration of Rosie’s compared to other cities around the country. Notable examples include Huntington having the first Government Building in the United States to be named the “Rosie the Riveter Building,” the Cabell county Library’s Rosie display.

“My own mother was a Rosie,” Montague added. “I didn’t start it because of her, but I’m very proud that Huntington has stepped up.”