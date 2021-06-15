Pride is back: ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ Picnic

In-Person Pride events returned to Huntington as over 800 people went to the ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ picnic on Sunday.

“It was Huntington Prides first live event since last February 2020,” said Ally Layman, President of Huntington Pride.

The picnic featured a drag show, local businesses such as Full Circle Ceramic, as well as LGBTQ+ resources across the tri-state area.

“We want to plant a seed of love in the community of Huntington, where the LGBTQ community can be themselves,” said Layman. “Sunday was an amazing event that brought out so many people in our community.”

Free Mom Hugs were readily available for any picnic-goers who may have needed one, as Pride is often an emotional day for queer folk of all ages.

“The feeling of the day was love. After being away for a year, it feels amazing to be back,” said Layman. “We want to thank our LGBTQ community and our allies for their support. We are here, we want people to stay here and not feel the need to move to bigger cities to feel a part of a community.”

Huntington Pride welcomes all students to participate in events they host in the future.

The Pride festival is to be held on October 23 in downtown Huntington.