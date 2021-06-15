Pride is back: ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ Picnic
In-Person Pride events returned to Huntington as over 800 people went to the ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ picnic on Sunday.
“It was Huntington Prides first live event since last February 2020,” said Ally Layman, President of Huntington Pride.
The picnic featured a drag show, local businesses such as Full Circle Ceramic, as well as LGBTQ+ resources across the tri-state area.
“We want to plant a seed of love in the community of Huntington, where the LGBTQ community can be themselves,” said Layman. “Sunday was an amazing event that brought out so many people in our community.”
Free Mom Hugs were readily available for any picnic-goers who may have needed one, as Pride is often an emotional day for queer folk of all ages.
“The feeling of the day was love. After being away for a year, it feels amazing to be back,” said Layman. “We want to thank our LGBTQ community and our allies for their support. We are here, we want people to stay here and not feel the need to move to bigger cities to feel a part of a community.”
Huntington Pride welcomes all students to participate in events they host in the future.
The Pride festival is to be held on October 23 in downtown Huntington.
“We are a part of this great city, we just want to add some “fabulous flowers” to the garden,” said Layman.
Megan Bailey, a Marshall Alum in attendance said she thoroughly enjoyed the festivities.
“Huntington felt so much more connected,” Bailey said. “There were so many people I know from growing up here.”
Bailey said her favorite part of the picnic was the drag show and the previews of the Aadam’s Family and Wizard of Oz from Huntington Area Regional Theatre.
“The Queens were really, really good,” Bailey said. “They were serving – they were eating it up, and I was absolutely living for Aparrah Lashes! Everyone did such an excellent job.”
Bailey said that she has been to other Pride events such as D.C. Pride in our nation’s capi- tal but prefers Huntington Pride because the community is much closer, and the event felt more homegrown and less corporate.
“It feels like a big gay family reunion—the strongest sense of community I feel anywhere in the world.”
Isabella Robinson can be contacted at [email protected]
