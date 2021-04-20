Earth Day 2021: Explore

April 20, 2021

The Middle Fork River in southerwestern Barbour County’s Audra State Park.

Brittany Hively

COURTESY OF SARAH HARMON

WV TOURISM SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

All recommendations are based on distance from Huntington.

Nearby: Have a picnic at Ritter Park, play Disc Golf at Broursville Park or Hike at Beech Fork State Park.

A short drive: Ride Bikes at Kanawha State Forest or ride ATV’s at Hatfield McCoy Trails.

One hour or more: Hike at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Download Geocache and play with friends and family at Babcock State Park. Enjoy the water and Kayak a Summerville.