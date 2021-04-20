Nomada: Huntington’s bakery

Huntington Bakery offers a variety of locally roasted coffees, pastries, salads and empanadas. The store is co-owned by Ariel Barcenas and Shawn Schulenberg. With a stunning ambiance, Nomada Bakery is located at Heritage Station, making a great stop for visitors with its welcoming atmosphere and various foods to choose.

Huntington Bakery offers a variety of locally roasted coffees, pastries, salads and empanadas. The store is co-owned by Ariel Barcenas and Shawn Schulenberg.

With a stunning ambiance, Nomada Bakery is located at Heritage Station, making a great stop for visitors with its welcoming atmosphere and various foods to choose.

“Nomada is a small bakery at Heritage Station, and we have a huge variety of foods,” employee Sam Green said. “We have a small set of employees, but we work like a family, and it’s a very positive environment.”

The bakery opened in 2019 and continues to grow through the years. Barcenas prioritizes quality and perfection.

“I began baking for my friends back home a lot,” Barcenas said. “I am from Latin America, I graduated in Argentina, and when I moved to Huntington years ago, I was missing a lot of food from home that I could not get around here. My friends would push me to open somewhere. I love baking and heritage station. When I found out this patio space here was available, it was kind of my last push to do so.”

Nomada offers many hand-crafted, locally sourced pastries and baked goods as well as empanadas, mixing ingredients familiar to Barcenas and local ingredients.

Although Nomada has experienced many bumps in the road due to opening six months before the COVID outbreak, the bakery is excited for new happenings coming soon.

“Opening six months before the pandemic hit, we have been hit with the pandemic chaos, Barcenas said. “We are about ready within the next month to open at full capacity, dining room and everything. We are getting a new expresso machine within the next few weeks, which is exciting. Our patio is, of course, open, but by summer, we are looking to expand our hours as well as new items to our menu.”

Nomada is expanding its menu this summer for more savory items, such as tapas, to compliment the bakery.

Nomada Bakery is located at Heritage Station, and they are open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

