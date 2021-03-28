Annual Art show kicks off Competition

In light of Marshall University’s mission to create an inclusive environment where students can flourish, a new art competition has arisen that hopes to achieve just that.

The Office of the President and the School of Art and Design has collaborated in order to create an opportunity for students to show off their talents while simultaneously promoting social consciousness and inclusivity.

President Jerome Gilbert, the main architect behind the competition, said he was compelled by his responsibilities as president and his desire to create positive changes among the Marshall community.

“One thing that really sends a message is a visual context of what you see is represented. If you were to go in and see one race represented, then you might think that is the only type of people being welcomed here, even though that might not be the case,” Gilbert said. “We don’t want that to be the case, so I thought we needed more art and visual representation of the diversity, inclusion and sense of belonging we want to convey at Marshall.”

Gilbert said he wanted students to see themselves in the art and be able to feel included, and the best way to do that was to reach out to the School of Art and Design.

Frederick Bartolovic, professor of Ceramics and the Interim Director of the School of Art and Design, said that while the competition may have started with a small exchanging of emails, he believes the competition is a great opportunity.

“President Gilbert started an email exchange with me about how art might help with certain aspects of campus life here and creating more equity and diversity on campus and just using artwork to speak to his goals in the Marshall creed,” Bartolovic said. “I mentioned to him that the students of the School of Art and Design could help him with that endeavor, and at the same time, I thought that we have some interesting alum out there, and it might be worthwhile to open up the contest.”

Despite this being a newly instituted competition, both Bartolovic and Gilbert expressed their hopes that this competition will continue to have a space on campus to further nurture a diverse and inclusive environment for students and faculty.

A total of five pieces will be selected to be displayed on campus. Initial Proposals are due on April 23.