Mcdowell County- A Misunderstood People

WELCH, W.Va — McDowell County is usually known for two things, the high rate of drug overdoses and opioid addiction, and the fact that the county had one of the single highest margins of victory for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election.

This large shadow of McDowell County is only present in the mind of outsiders and is met with eye rolls when brought up in conversation.

“I feel like McDowell County is finally getting some better coverage,” Derek Tyson, an editor at The Welch News, said.

In a rebuttal to the comment, Melissa Nester, owner of the newspaper, said, “But that’s you pushing that coverage, Derek,”

“I know, I know,” Tyson said.

“We definitely have issues down here that’s been very highlighted in the past, but we do have good things as well. That’s something I would like the rest of the state to know. We feel looked down upon by a lot of the rest of the state, and that hurts,” he added.

Tyson later said a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, inferring that McDowell is the weakest link to the metaphorical chain of West Virginia counties.

Many McDowell residents believe their problems are not taken seriously enough. They are only known for their problems and not the vibrant and welcoming community that calls the county home, as was noted by two different people who had moved from other areas to McDowell as adults.

McDowell County was once the crown jewel of coal country, with a population of nearly 100,000 residents in 1950. It is estimated today that the county is down to around 17,000, with over 32% of those living below the poverty line.

When asked if the government’s response to the pandemic was sufficient in meeting people’s needs in McDowell County, Tyson said he was unsure how useful it would be in helping people long-term.

“I don’t know anyone who can’t use a few more dollars in their pocket. I don’t really know how much of an impact it will have across a span of time, though,” Tyson said.

Paul Dick is the Area Director of Young Life — a Christian youth organization. Dick is originally from Pittsburgh, but he has lived just outside of Welch for the past four years. When asked if there was a divide between cities like Huntington and Charleston between areas like McDowell County, he said he felt there was even a divide with smaller cities, including Morgantown and Beckley.