Weekend Recap

Freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen skies for the jump ball to start the two-game series with Middle Tennessee.

Men’s Basketball (12-5, 6-4)

Friday, Feb. 12 – W, 107-79 vs MTSU

Saturday, Feb. 13 – W, 96-85 vs MTSU

After a slow start in game one Friday, Marshall’s offense exploded for 107 points, the most points scored since December 2016. In game two Saturday, the Herd offense picked up where it left off, leading to a second victory.

Men’s Soccer (0-0-1)

Saturday, Feb. 13 – T, 1-1 OT vs OVU

After Ohio Valley drew first blood, Marshall’s Gabriel Alcid Alves scored his first career goal off a Jan-Erik Leinhos corner kick in the 87th minute. Regulation ended in a 1-1 tie, and after two scoreless overtime periods, the match ended in a draw.

Women’s Soccer (1-0-0)

Saturday, Feb. 13 – W, 2-1 OT at ETSU

Freshman Abi Hugh opened up the scoring in the 56th minute, scoring her first career goal. Two minutes later, East Tennessee State knotted it up at one, and the game would head to overtime. In the 99th minute, Hugh scored her second goal of the day to seal the Herd victory.

Women’s Tennis (2-2)

Friday, Feb. 12 – L, 7-0 at Virginia

Sunday, Feb. 14 – W, 4-3 vs Furman

Bouncing back from a defeat to UVA, Marshall played its first home contest of the season, defeating Furman. Senior Anna Smith made a comeback in her match to tie the score; graduate student Madison Riley swept her opponent to give the Herd the team win.

Track and Field

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 1st place (138 pts)

Concluding its regular season, the Marshall track and field team earned its third consecutive first place finish. Junior Macie Majoy broke the school record in the indoor pole vault. Sophomore Mikah Alleyne won the 400m; junior Ashonti Warner won the 300m; and the team of Erica Murphy, Brandy Elysee, Talor Bennett, and Jillian King won the 4x200m Relay.

Volleyball (3-1, 1-1)

Sunday, Feb. 14 – W, 3-2 vs Xavier

Battling back and forth with Xavier in the first four sets, Marshall took the fifth set, 15-10, to win the match. Redshirt senior Ciara Debell recorded her 1,000th career kill, and senior Sydney Lostumo logged her 1,000th career assist.