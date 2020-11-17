Rec Center schedule adjusted for winter months

The Marshall University Rec Center, (Rec) announced its schedule for the winter break.

Corey Buck, the coordinator of fitness and well-being at the rec, talked about the schedule.

“Overall, it is very similar to what we offered before the fall semester,” Buck said. “We are still staying true with our class capacities, mask use and social distancing. Each studio may have a different capacity depending on the location.”

Buck said the reason that the rec offers a schedule during the winter break is to have the facilities open for non-student rec members.

“We do have a lot of non-student members, so we want to maintain activity and fitness classes,” Buck said. “We have classes for elderly populations, students and non-students of all ages and ability types.”

Buck said members are required to pre-register for classes in order to ensure they reserve a spot. There is a pre-registration for each class, and members can either call, communicate with the front desk or use the Rec app to reserve a spot. Registration opens two days before each class is scheduled to take place.

“I think it’s been absolutely wonderful, and we are very lucky to have the team that we have here who is in charge of every single area,” Buck said.

Buck also said he believes the precautions the rec has taken has made the rec very safe.

“I think it has been extremely safe,” Buck said. “I think our guidelines are very safe. The fitness guidelines are the ones I can specifically speak to, and they exceed social distancing guidelines. Social distancing is technically six feet, but each station that our class members come into are 10 to 12 feet apart from each other.

Buck said he is incredibly proud of the job the rec has done in making a safe environment for everyone. “We have learned a lot, all worked together and overall I think it has been a very safe and effective environment,” Buck said.

Clay Shriver, a Marshall student, said he is glad the rec is open during the winter break.

“I think it’s great to have it open during break,” Shriver said. “Lots of folks get into lifting or other recreation while at college, so I think it’s great to have it open for anyone who will still be around and needs a gym.”

For more information on the rec’s winter schedule, students can visit the rec’s website.

