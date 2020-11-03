Voting data from Secretary of State Mac Warner
On Election Day in West Virginia, Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a weekly update on statewide voter participation as well as reminders for voters planning to cast their ballots.
Data as of the close of business Nov. 2, 2020:
Statewide absentee ballots requested: 153,509
Statewide absentee ballots cast: 141,233
Statewide early voting total: 253,243
Registered voters: 1,268,460
Data for Cabell County:
Requested by voter: 9,026
Returned to the vounty vlerk: 8256
Data for Senate District 5 (encompassing Cabell County, parts of Wayne):
Requested by voter: 10,533
Returned to the county clerk: 9,641
Data for House District 16:
Requested by voter: 4,328
Returned to the county clerk: 3,929
Data for House District 17:
Requested by voter: 3,878
Returned to the county clerk: 3,572
