Warner tries to stop voter registration on Facebook

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is denouncing the actions of current Secretary of State Mac Warner to stop voter registration efforts on the world’s largest social media platform.

It’s been revealed in an independent report from Buzzfeed that Warner and five other Republican secretaries of state did not want Facebook to help get millions of Americans registered to vote.

“Mac Warner is the Secretary of Suppression when it comes to voter registration in West Virginia,” said Tennant, who is also a candidate. “This is disgusting and unacceptable that a chief election official would try to stop West Virginians from registering to vote.”

Warner’s own finance reports from 2016 showed he spent more than $10,000 on Facebook ads to promote himself through his campaign because he knew it was a dependable and valuable tool for engaging people.

But when it comes to West Virginians getting information and registering to vote through the same platform, he tries to put a stop to it.

“This is a pattern of suppression on Mac’s part,” Tennant said. “He has also refused to implement automatic voter registration that was passed by Republicans and Democrats four years ago that would have made it easier for West Virginians to register.”