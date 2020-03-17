Parthe-Pet: Ameer

Ameer is a young adult cat from the streets of Huntington. He often goes by “Little Meer,” “Baby Meer” or just “Meer” for short. Ameer spends most of his time sleeping, eating treats and watching passersby from one of his third-floor windows. Ameer loves meeting new animals and people and relaxing with his friends.

