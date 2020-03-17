LETTER TO THE EDITOR: On socialism

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, greets a passerby in New York, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the morning after she upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's primary election. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

I am a retired college professor of Sociology, Social Work and Psychology.

I am proud to have taught at West Virginia University, Slippery Rock University and SUNY-Brockport.

I am already getting emails from conservative-Republican candidates calling all Democrats “socialists” when I don’t think that any of the national Democrats are truly socialists at all.

None.

To me, they are all “liberals” and “progressives” who are NOT advocating for the abolition of our market-based capitalist economic system and who simply want to develop a more “HUMANE” capitalism which has more new federal government social programs to help people.

They want the USA to be more like our allies in Canada, western Europe and Scandinavia.

I don’t consider these countries to be “socialist.” They don’t consider themselves to be “socialists.” Only USA conservative-Republicans do.

People like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are not true socialists.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein