Medical professionals share preparation efforts for coronavirus

With cases of coronavirus increasing in the United States, local health professionals said they want to remind the community they are preparing in case the coronavirus comes to Huntington.

As of March 4, there have been no reported diagnoses of coronavirus in West Virginia, but medical professionals in the city are working together to help fight the disease.

“We are planning for the outbreak,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, executive director of the Cabell Huntington Health Department. “We are working with a wide range of partners and developing plans on how to prevent that.”

Because symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, there have been discrepancies regarding how many people have been infected with the virus in the United States. Reports from throughout the country have estimated as many as six deaths caused by the coronavirus, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working to investigate and confirm suspected cases.

As of March 2, the CDC has confirmed two deaths caused by the coronavirus with roughly 43 confirmed cases of the disease among 10 different states. They are also investigating about 50 other cases suspected of being the coronavirus. The CDC website indicates they believe the virus is likely to spread and more cases are expected to be discovered in the coming days, but the website also said they are working to make the spread as minimal as possible. The CDC updates its website every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m.

“The federal government is working closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, as well as public health partners, to respond to this public health threat,” the website said. “The public health response is multi-layered, with the goal of detecting and minimizing introductions of this virus in the United States.”

The CDC website also said health professionals are working on response measures to prepare communities who may face outbreaks of the coronavirus in the future.

Marry Anne Barrier, the infection control nurse for Cabell Huntington Hospital, said she wants to remind residents to follow standard cleanliness protocol to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“The main advice that I give to everybody who is worried about the outbreak is that we always have to take precautions no matter what,” she said. “No matter what is circulating in the community, we are always saying wash your hands no matter where you go, to the grocery store, whatever. You don’t know who’s touched what before.”

The CDC website also recommends those who notice symptoms of the coronavirus should immediately contact their healthcare provider.

Marshall University released a statement stating that the university and greater Huntington community is at a low risk of experience an outbreak.

“Several university offices, including INTO, Admissions, Student Wellness, among others, are monitoring the situation and determining how to move forward with programs like Study Abroad and institutional travel,” the statement read.

Marshall’s Wellness Center’s website said the coronavirus is spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth when an infected person coughs or exhales.

“Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth,” the website reads.

The West Virginia Higher Education Police Commission and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System released a statement about coronavirus preparedness and awareness on March 2; the report states these organizations are working with local and state health officials to monitor the latest information.

“Information regarding preparedness, response efforts, and outreach to public health partners is being discussed but, as of yet, we do not have specific state-level guidance.”

