Third annual Brag on Drag hopes to raise donations

Marshall University will be hosting its third annual Brag on Drag benefit March 7 at the V Club. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Everyone will have the chance to come out and support, as well as help donate to nonprofit Dress for Success.

“We invite local drag queens and all of their profits for an example, their tips and everything they make goes to Dress for Success,” said Emilie Christenberry, president of Campus Activities Board (CAB). “We hope to make it bigger and better every year.”

There will also be a special guest Nina West, who was on the 11th season on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality. This will be her second year attending the event.

“We were very fortunate to invite her back. She is very excited and was so kind as to say yes,” Christenberry said. “She is a wonderful person and she is going to do a meet and greet and also has a special surprise for us. She also donates all of her profits to Dress for Success. “

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that helps provide professional attire for women who have low income.

Dress for Success helps support client’s job search as well as the interview process.

CAB member Libby Jarvis said she loves the work that the drag members do for others and is excited to be working with them again this year.

“I always thought what they (Drag queens) do is amazing,” Jarvis said. “Even for students who have money to go to school, they provide for. Dressing professionally is very expensive and I don’t think people often think about that. So, I think bringing light to that and bringing awareness at this event will be great because this is a great organization.”

