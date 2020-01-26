Highlights from the women’s game against WKU

Zachary Hiser, Contributor|January 26, 2020
Zackary HiserHighlights from the women’s game against WKU
The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Western Kentucky University Lady Toppers with a final score of 74-65 on Saturday...
Junior Taylor Pearson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Marshall University women’s basketball team defeated the University of Al...
The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Middle Tennessee State University Lady Raiders on Thursday, with a final score o...
The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Bowling Green State University Falcons, with a final score of 82-69, on Saturday...
Lady Toppers use 29-point Fourth Quarter to Top the Herd, 74-65
Herd women’s basketball picks up conference win over Blazers, 61-56
Lady Raiders breeze past Thundering Herd women’s basketball, 75-55
Bowling Green outlasts Herd women’s basketball, 82-69
Marshall women’s basketball drops to Morgan State
Pearson helps Herd women’s basketball collect win
Women’s basketball starts season 2-0 with win over Norfolk State
Women’s basketball wins season opener
MU women’s basketball with high hopes on season
Cam Henderson floor gets face lift
