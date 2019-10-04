Marshall community celebrates grand re-opening of Jenkins Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marshall University students, faculty and alumni celebrated the grand re-opening of Jenkins Hall Oct. 4, welcoming the lab school alumni and thanking the workers who helped make the re-opening happen.

Marshall President Jerry Gilbert and Teresa Eagle, dean of the college of education and professional development, appeared with a speech during the event. They thanked all the faculty, students and workers who helped make the renovation happen.

“I am excited. I was glad to have such a nice crowd. We have lots of people that are a part of the lab school alumni, which is wonderful,” Eagle said. “I think this was a great day to celebrate what we been through and what we have done. So, I’m feeling really good about this right now.”

Jenkins Hall had renovations done to many of the offices and classrooms and the basement, which flooded multiple times and caused damage. The COEPD had a building tour and reception to show off the new improvements and the work the construction has done to help improve the building.

Eagle introduced four students from the COEPD with the top scholarships from Marshall to help her and Gilbert cut the ribbon to officially open up Jenkins Hall to everyone. Some students present expressed how they are happy with the changes.

“I think that this is a very appealing change to prospective students,” Kaylie Beaver, a COEPD student, said. “It’s going to make a difference having updated classrooms for our education, and overall, the changes are visual appealing.”

Other students, such as COEPD student Bri Brooks, noted some of the changes they are already noticing in the building.

“I think they made a lot of improvements to this building,” Brooks said. “It looks a lot better, it doesn’t smell as bad anymore and the heat and AC is starting to work now.”

Talor Wilkerson can be contacted at [email protected].