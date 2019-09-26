Upcoming event to celebrate Jenkins Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An event to remember the history of Jenkins Hall from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 4 will also celebrate the renovations and improvements made to the building.

At the event, there will be a ribbon cutting with President Jerry Gilbert to welcome and open the building to all. The Alumni Association will also be present to celebrate and reveal a tile mural dedicated to Jenkins Hall.

Jenkins Hall was originally built as a middle and high school before becoming home to the College of Education and Professional Development.

“Marshall started out in 1837. It was not a university. It was ran as an academy and was put together by people in the area who had children that they wanted to have educated to be prepared to go to college,” said Teresa Eagle, dean of the COEPD. “Everything was taught in Old Main, and what we call ‘student teaching’ they called it the lab. It existed until Marshall began to grow.”

Education students would come over to Jenkins Hall to do their student teaching. It was not until the 1970s that the College of Education was officially moved into Jenkins Hall.

Some students spoke of how they have enjoyed being present to see the changes.

“I think it is so awesome. It’s really cool that I started in the old building and now to be in the new building. It’s amazing to see the differences,” said Madison Carney, a student assistant to the dean of the CoEPD.

Eagle said she has heard students talking about the changes, and she enjoys what they have to say.

“Its been so much fun listing to our students as they come into the building for the first time,” Eagle said. “I always stand in the hallways and eavesdrop, and hearing things like, ‘Oh my gosh this is so pretty,’ and their amazement when they come into the building for the first time is a good feeling.”

