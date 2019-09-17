Marshall’s PINK team invites students to celebrate launch of new collection

Students joined the Marshall PINK team in a STRONG by Zumba class, Sept. 12 at the Marshall University Recreation Center.

Marshall’s PINK team worked out with students during an event that accompanied the launch of PINK by Victoria’s Secret’s new “Seamless Collection” on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Marshall University Recreation Center. The event consisted of the class STRONG by Zumba, which combines body weight exercises, cardio and high-intensity interval training, all set to Zumba music.

Along with the workout, there was also PINK merchandise to giveaway such as leggings, sports bras, water bottles and scrunchies.

“We had an amazing turnout, and we are so thankful for everyone that came, as well as the Rec Center for letting us hold this event,” said junior marketing major and co-representative for Marshall’s PINK team Lexi Moore.

For Moore, this is her second year serving as a co-representative for the PINK team alongside co-representative Emi Hammond. Moore and Hammond said representing the PINK team for 2 years has brought opportunities that have been unforgettable.

“Last December, PINK sent both of us on their fall incentive trip to Los Angeles, California to attend the Teen Vogue Leadership Summit,” Moore said. “It was an amazing experience I will never forget.”

Through being a campus representative, Moore has gained experience in marketing and advertising that she says she will be able to carry with her into a future career. Moore also said she has had the opportunity to meet and network with PINK representatives from across the U.S. and Canada.

“At the event, we also had a board for the girls that came to the event to sign, and we asked them to write something that made them feel like a strong woman,” first year athletic training major and PINK team member Megan Gragg said. “The answers consisted of things like family, friends and completing goals.”

For some students, PINK is seen as a brand that represents girl power.

“Last year, PINK launched their ‘GRL PWR’ campaign. Now, the brand will always symbolize female empowerment in my mind,” Moore said.

Marshall’s PINK team organizes multiple events on campus each semester that are free to students, and they have giveaways, too.

“We always try to make our events as fun as possible, and we want the attendees to leave feeling happy, empowered and strong,” Moore said.

“I personally think students should try to take advantage of these free events because, more than likely, you will walk away with some pretty cool prizes,” Gragg said. “We are also all pretty easy to talk to, so it’s a good way to make a few friends as well.”

Julianna Everly can be contacted at [email protected]