Office of Career Education offers services free to Marshall students

Marshall University is taking the potential challenge of getting ready for a job interview and offering solutions to make it easier for students.

The Office of Career Education is currently located on Fifth Avenue, across from Harless Dining Hall. This office is available for anything students might need for a job application and/or interview preparation.

“They can upload their resumes on JobTrax, which you access via MyMU, and they can get feedback sent back to them through email,” Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student marketing and engagement, said. “Or you can drop in and have you resume with you, or you can call and setup an appointment.”

Assistance with resumes is just one of the services offered through the office.

“We have a mock interview service, so we can do a mock interview one-on-one,” Brown said. “Or we have something called Big Interview, again you access that through MyMU, and it’s a video mock interview, so you will actually be able to record your answers. Watch it back, see if you made sense, see if you answered the questions. You can also send it off to one of our career coaches and have them review it for you as well.”

The office also offers career exploration services for students unsure of a career pathway, professional development workshops, business card creation and printing and resume printing.

All of these services are free to Marshall students.

The Office of Career Education is also organizing a casual job fair, Job-A-Palooza, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 on the Memorial Student Center Plaza with 22 participating companies looking for part-time employees and interns.

Students who have additional questions on services and programs may contact Jennifer Brown at [email protected]

Brittany Hively can be contacted at [email protected].