Herd brings home the bell after defeating Bobcats

The Marshall University Thundering Herd ran its way to victory Saturday night against Ohio University Bobcats to collect its second win of the season. The Herd beat the Bobcats, 33-31.

Without Tyler King, the first-string running back released last week, the Herd was able to make the game a running battle by racking up 309 total rushing yards. The Bobcats ran for 223 total rushing yards.

“I was thankful, and I just did my job,” redshirt running back Sheldon Evans said. “My offensive line was so good, and I just ran behind them.”

The game started off fast for Marshall as they hit the game running with a 26-yard touchdown by redshirt junior Xavier Gaines within the first three minutes of the game. The Bobcats answered back quickly with a 44-yard field goal by redshirt senior Louie Zervos. The Herd answered at the end of the first quarter with a 38-yard field goal by redshirt senior Justin Rohrwasser and left the first quarter with a 10-3 lead.

The Bobcats quickly tied it up in the second quarter as senior quarterback Nathan Rourke threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Shane Hooks. The Herd took the lead back when they punched in a 2-yard run by redshirt sophomore Brenden Knox. Ohio landed another score of its own on the next drive when junior running back caught an 18-yard pass to tie the game. Marshall slapped on the gas by piling up ten points before halftime by redshirt sophomore Devin Miller catching his first career touchdown pass from 22-yards. Rohrwasser kicked a 37-yard field goal right before the half, making the Herd’s lead 27-17 headed into the half.

The third quarter was a slower paced game with Ohio being the only team to score when redshirt junior Ryan Luehrman caught a 7-yard pass and brought the Bobcats within three of the Herd headed into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats took a slight lead early in the fourth when Rourke ran 72-yards into the endzone on a busted play that gave Ohio a 31-27 lead with only 11 minutes left to play. The Herd answered late with a 43-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore Isaiah Green to Gaines. The Herd's defense stepped up late and made the Bobcats turn the ball over on downs which sealed the win for Marshall.

“These kids keep fighting and the important thing was we didn’t turn the ball over,” Head Coach Doc Holliday said. “I really love our offensive line and I think they are a talented bunch.”

Marshall improves to (2-1) on the season while Ohio falls to (1-2). Marshall is on a bye week next week and will be back at the Joan Sept. 28 to play Cincinnati at 5 p.m. The Bobcats will head home next week where they play Louisiana University at a time that is yet to be set.