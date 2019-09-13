Marshall professors, guest artists to perform during electric music festival at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in Huntington

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Marshall professor welcomes the community to join him for an electronic music festival from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in Huntington.

Electrifest has been organized by Mark Zanter, a professor of music theory, composition and electronic music at Marshall University.

This will be the third installment of the semi-annual event, and it is open to all ages. Black Sheep Burritos and Brews is located at 279 Ninth St. in Huntington.

Zanter will also be part of an electric guitar, percussion and computer processing performance with fellow Marshall professor Steve Hall at the festival.

“We’ll be doing work that’s somewhat new to us, entitled ‘Blue,’ and we’ll probably be doing some improvising with some of the other guest artists so (we’re) trying to mix things up a little bit more this time,” Zanter said.

Other featured performers in the line up include Andy Walters, a modular synthesizer, Anthony Almendarez, a trumpeter and works with live processing, and Mike Walkdeck, who works with electric and acoustic music.

Zanter said he decided to have the festival at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews because he liked the atmosphere. He also said the restaurant provides an informal and relaxed setting to view the performances

“It’s a good restaurant, and it’s a good performance space with a good sound system,” Zanter said.

Zanter said that the festival is “the kind of thing that you just don’t see here very often in Huntington, and it’s something that we really want to promote to the Marshall community because there’s a lot of students that do electronic music.”

Summer Jewell can be contacted at jewell44@marshall.edu.