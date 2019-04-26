Town hall adresses concerns of Greek community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Goals and ideas for improving the Greek community emerged from discussion at a town hall meeting attended by 30 Greek Life members Wednesday evening in the Don Morris Room.

“I think this was just the beginning of a huge overall community-wide improvement,” said Jacob Bryant, president of Alpha Tau Omega and a junior finance and economics major, about the effectiveness of the town hall meeting.

Nick Wright, the director of fraternity and sorority life and host of the town hall, said he intends to improve morale within Greek Life.

“I guess my number one priority is morale, getting people to love being in their chapters and love being around other people,” Wright said about next year’s goals for Greek Life.

Bryant said Greek Life members were finally in a setting where they were together and had a common goal of improving themselves and the Greek community as a whole.

“I think we made several steps in the right direction,” Bryant said. “We took advantage of this opportunity and discussed a lot of ways we could improve as a community.”

Such ways, consisted of suggestions to create a Greek Life event during Week of Welcome; to host events like the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Greekin’ Out, a rendition of the television show “Wild N’ Out”; the idea of a potential Greek Life tailgate location; and community service with local animal shelters.

Though Wright said the town hall was a forum to address concerns or seek clarification for the present and future, he also discussed the improvements Greek Life has made within the last year.

Since arriving on campus last year, Wright said he has helped to establish a student-led social policy which adheres to national standards, standardized conduct sanctions and a social event capacity limit, as well as other additions.

As of Wednesday, Wright said there have been zero conduct issues in 2019.

Looking forward to the future, Wright said his office is creating a strategic requirement plan which will help recruit new sorority and fraternity members into Greek Life.

“I’m looking forward to following through on all the ideas we discussed tonight and seeing just how much we can better Greek Life here at Marshall as a whole,” Bryant said. “We’re on the verge of something huge, and we’re just about to break through. We’ve just got a few things standing in our way. If we can get past them, who knows what we’ll accomplish.”

In closing the town hall meeting, Wright said he is available to address any concerns regarding Greek Life.

“My inbox is always open,” he said.

Paige Leonard can be contacted at [email protected]