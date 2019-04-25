The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

GALLERIES

GALLERY: Project Feed Huntington

April 25, 2019

Amanda Larch
Project Feed Huntington volunteers and attendees. They fed more than 400 people, including taking 250 meals to the Huntington City Mission.

Amanda Larch
Attendees of Project Feed Huntington line up to receive free food as part of the project’s initiative.

Amanda Larch
Volunteers and members of Matt James’ Honors 200 class participating in the event.

Amanda Larch
Project Feed Huntington volunteers pose for a group photo.

Amanda Larch
Matt James addressing the crowd at the event.

Amanda Larch
Three members of Project Feed Huntington: Sam Casto, Amber Sturgill and Kylie Johnson.

Amanda Larch
Amanda Larch
More attendees of the event enjoying the free meal. Donors included Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse and Sodexo.

Amanda Larch
Project Feed Huntington was a community service project organized by Matt James’ Honors 200 class.

Amanda Larch
Kane Morrone addressing the crowd. Morrone said “It’s awesome to have goals and blow them out of the water. This has been a night that I’ll probably never forget; this gives me inspiration to create more, connect and just motivate people to do the right thing. One thing I’ve learned leadership-wise is to utilize people and don’t make them feel like they’re being used because every piece of the puzzle is appreciated here.”

