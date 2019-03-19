The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under LIFE

HERD AROUND THE WORLD: Anh Do, Vietnam

Tiara Brown, Reporter|March 19, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

HERD AROUND THE WORLD: Anh Do, Vietnam

Tiara Brown

Tiara Brown

Tiara Brown

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The professors and staff of the INTO program at Marshall University are very helpful and friendly, said Anh Do, a graduate student in the program.

Do said she came from Vietnam to join the program in 2018 to further her studies in the field of journalism.

“I would like to become a journalist and write the news, staying on top of breaking news every day,” Do said.

Do said she enjoys anchoring, along with writing, and finds anything related to journalism to be amazing. She gives credit to the INTO program for teaching her everything she knows.

“The spirit and education here is very uplifting,” Do said. “The professors and my friends are always saying that, ‘You are doing very well and should keep going. ’ This makes me feel very comfortable to go to class and makes international students feel confident, knowing they can further develop their ability.”

She said she feels confident going to class every day because her teachers and friends always remind her that the INTO program is a judgement free zone.

Aside from school work, Do said she enjoys spending her free time cooking, watching movies and having a good time with her friends.

Do said Marshall is a very nice school, and West Virginia is a nice location when compared to her home.

“I love that it’s not too big. When you walk onto campus, you get to know your friends in different departments because of the size,” Do said. “The facilities are also a lot better compared to where I come from.”

Do said she also enjoys that she can experience all four seasons here since her home country is so hot, but the only thing that she misses is the variety of activities she was able to do there.

“Whether I would like to stay in this country or not is not important, because as an international student you cannot decide,” Do said. “But I think I would like to get an internship and experience so that I can work no matter where I go.”

Do plans to finish the INTO program by next spring.

“I really enjoy this program. This is a really positive environment,” Do said.

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

‘More Than Addiction’ educates, sheds light on impact of substance use
‘More Than Addiction’ educates, sheds light on impact of substance use
Marshall Clay Club sells bowls to benefit Facing Hunger Food Bank
Marshall Clay Club sells bowls to benefit Facing Hunger Food Bank
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Role-Playing Club connects students through ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ board game
Role-Playing Club connects students through ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ board game
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
Navigate Left
Navigate Right