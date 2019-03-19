HERD AROUND THE WORLD: Anh Do, Vietnam

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The professors and staff of the INTO program at Marshall University are very helpful and friendly, said Anh Do, a graduate student in the program.

Do said she came from Vietnam to join the program in 2018 to further her studies in the field of journalism.

“I would like to become a journalist and write the news, staying on top of breaking news every day,” Do said.

Do said she enjoys anchoring, along with writing, and finds anything related to journalism to be amazing. She gives credit to the INTO program for teaching her everything she knows.

“The spirit and education here is very uplifting,” Do said. “The professors and my friends are always saying that, ‘You are doing very well and should keep going. ’ This makes me feel very comfortable to go to class and makes international students feel confident, knowing they can further develop their ability.”

She said she feels confident going to class every day because her teachers and friends always remind her that the INTO program is a judgement free zone.

Aside from school work, Do said she enjoys spending her free time cooking, watching movies and having a good time with her friends.

Do said Marshall is a very nice school, and West Virginia is a nice location when compared to her home.

“I love that it’s not too big. When you walk onto campus, you get to know your friends in different departments because of the size,” Do said. “The facilities are also a lot better compared to where I come from.”

Do said she also enjoys that she can experience all four seasons here since her home country is so hot, but the only thing that she misses is the variety of activities she was able to do there.

“Whether I would like to stay in this country or not is not important, because as an international student you cannot decide,” Do said. “But I think I would like to get an internship and experience so that I can work no matter where I go.”

Do plans to finish the INTO program by next spring.

“I really enjoy this program. This is a really positive environment,” Do said.

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]