Athlete of the week: Erik Rodriguez, baseball

Marshall outfielder Erik Rodriguez (18) warms up before the Thundering Herd's 2018 contest against West Virginia at Appalachian Power Park.

ABOUT ERIK RODRIGUEZ

Year: Junior

Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Position: Outfielder

PERSONAL BEST:

Four hits in four at-bats vs Southern Miss (May 19, 2018)

Two stolen bases (accomplished twice, last vs. UNCW)

Marshall baseball outfielder Erik Rodriguez hit .500 (7-for-14) in the Hughes Bros. Challenge and added five stolen bases.

In the 9-8 win over Iona, Rodriguez had two hits and two stolen bases. Although the Herd lost the second game of the tournament to Indiana State, which is now receiving votes in the rankings, Rodriguez had one hit. The team bounced back to beat Iona a second time, 8-3, where Rodriguez had two hits and a stolen base. In the Thundering Herd’s 1-0 win over UNCW, a 2018 NCAA Tournament team, he had two hits, two stolen bases and was hit by a pitch.

The Puerto Rico native is batting a team-best .462 on the season with 12 hits, with seven coming in the four games in Wilmington. Out of the eight games played, he has six stolen bases. In 2018, he had seven stolen bases for the entire season.

Rodriguez was vital in three Herd wins at the Hughes Brothers Challenge this past weekend.

Marshall improves to 4-4 on the season and will start its home-opening series Friday at 2 p.m. against Binghamton. The series against the Bearcats marks the beginning of an 11-game homestand that includes a four-game series against Eastern Michigan, a three-game series against FIU and a single game against Virginia Tech.