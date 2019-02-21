The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under LIFE, Showcase

Role-Playing Club connects students through ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ board game

Sydney Wyer, Reporter|February 21, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Role-Playing Club connects students through ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ board game

Sydney Wyer

Sydney Wyer

Sydney Wyer

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students create worlds and characters through Marshall University’s Role-Playing club, where members play the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons.

The club consists of multiple subgroups of players, each led by a gamemaster that controls the storyline. One group, the Red Hand of Doom, is led by Zane Adkins, a freshman public relations major.

Dungeons and Dragons is an interactive game, guided by written stories found in official texts from the D&D publications. Each player builds a character that is placed into the storyline, so every game and story will be unique.

The written stories are a starting point for games, and players can expand and mold the story with their individual characters as the game progresses.

“D&D is a great venue to explore aspects like world building, character acting and character writing,” Adkins said.

Groups are comprised of four to five people and meet once a week for 3-4-hour game sessions, allowing time for story progress and gameplay.

Members of the Red Hand of Doom group said they love playing the game and said they also love the opportunity to sit down and enjoy time with friends away from today’s tech-filled world. The game is played with pen and paper, using a variety of dice throughout the game.

“The game provides a unique experience to get together with friends (without technology),” Adkins said.

While there is no beginner level, gamemasters and other players said they are available to help new players understand the game and create a fun experience for everyone.

Sydney Wyer can be contacted at [email protected]

Sydney Wyer

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
Honey Bones, a sweet escape for students, community members
Honey Bones, a sweet escape for students, community members
‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ lives on at Keith Albee
‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ lives on at Keith Albee
‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ next in Marshall Artists Series spring lineup
‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ next in Marshall Artists Series spring lineup
International Film Festival returns to Keith Albee

The Marshall Artists Series Spring International Film Festival allowed members of the Marshall and Huntington communities to view films they may not h...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Board of Governors votes for ‘Jenkins Hall’ name to remain
Board of Governors votes for ‘Jenkins Hall’ name to remain
Federal judge lectures on National Museum of African American History and Culture
Federal judge lectures on National Museum of African American History and Culture
Students, administration discuss issues concerning Marshall, Huntington at Coffee with the Mayor
Students, administration discuss issues concerning Marshall, Huntington at Coffee with the Mayor
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House celebrates years of inclusiveness
West Virginia educators strike to kill omnibus education bill
West Virginia educators strike to kill omnibus education bill
Navigate Left
Navigate Right