Seniors reflect on graduation applications as deadline approaches

Graduation applications for the spring 2019 semester are due Friday, Feb. 8. As seniors get in their paperwork and pay the fee, some are thinking about what graduation means and what the future may hold.

Mary Piaskowski, a senior biological science major, said the application made it surreal that this was her last semester at Marshall.

“The application itself meant that this was going to be my last semester at Marshall and that it is time to move on,” Piaskowski said. “I think I freaked out a bit, just not knowing what the future holds.”

For Timm Johnson, a senior computer and information technology major, the application meant something different.

“The application doesn’t make me feel any closer to graduating,” Johnson said. “When I paid the fee, it was like, ‘What, did they not get enough out of my tuition?’ It feels like a bit of a small chore and fee, but not a difficult one.”

Two options have been set up forcompleting the applications. Students can apply online through MyMu or fill out a paper application. Both will apply the student for graduation.

Piaskowski said the online version was easy for her.

“Overall, it was an easy process,” Piaskowski said. “I just found it online and then later emailed my advisor to make sure it has been received.”

The online version allows students to fill out the application and pay the $50 application fee in one setting. The paper application requires students to fill out the application and then bring it to their college’s dean. It also requires students to visit the Office of the Bursar, to pay the fee, and to bring the receipt to the office of the dean of their college.

Jessica Neal, a senior nursing major who did the paper application, had a longer process than those who did the online version.

“I had to go down to the nursing office and get it. I filled out the paper application, and then she printed off all the classes I had taken,” Neal said. “I then had to go over to Old Main, to the Bursar office, and pay the fee. They then gave me a receipt that I had to take back to the nursing office.”

Graduation requirements are different for every college, but when met, students can apply. For Neal, Piaskowski and Johnson, now that the application is sent in, they look to their futures.

Neal said she hopes to pass her nursing boards and get a job in the Huntington area. Piaskowski said she hopes to take a year off schooling and complete a postbaccalaureate program before going to graduate school. Johnson said he hopes to find a job in the games and software industry.

Students can access more information about graduation applications and requirements by contacting their college’s office or contacting the Office of the Bursar at 304-696-6620 or [email protected]

Meredith O’Bara can be contacted at [email protected]