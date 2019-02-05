The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under OPINION, Uncategorized

Parthe-Pet: Holly

February 5, 2019

Photo courtesy of Kylie Johnson

Meet Kylie Johnson’s pup, Holly! Holly is a maltipoo. She loves sleeping and snorting like a pig. Her favorite food is cheese.
“We named her Holly because we got her as a Christmas gift and Holly is defined as a meaningful gift received on Christmas.”

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.

