Parthe-Pet: Holly

Meet Kylie Johnson’s pup, Holly! Holly is a maltipoo. She loves sleeping and snorting like a pig. Her favorite food is cheese.

“We named her Holly because we got her as a Christmas gift and Holly is defined as a meaningful gift received on Christmas.”

