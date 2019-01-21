Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations

Facing Hunger Foodbank has set a goal of collecting at least 100,000 cans for those suffering from hunger in the Tri- State area.

The Junior League of Huntington’s annual January Soup-er Hero Soup Drive has a goal of raising 100,000 cans this month for the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which will be collected at the Marshall University men’s and women’s basketball home games.

“Last year, we raised 96,128 cans,” Kim Corriher, co-chair of the Junior League of Huntington’s annual January Soup-er Hero Soup Drive said. “We have three home games left in the season, which is where we’ll be to collect cans or donations.”

The last three home games fall on Thursday, Jan. 24, Saturday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 31.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington serves 17 counties: 12 in West Virginia, four in Kentucky and one in Ohio. Four of these counties are considered the poorest counties in the country, Corriher said.

One in six adults, and one in four children, in Huntington are hungry. The Junior League of Huntington has fed thousands of people and families each year during their annual January Soup-er Hero Soup Drive since 2014.

“We’re still actively pushing to hit our goal of raising 100,000 cans this month, and every little bit donated helps,” Corriher said.

Whether it is a can or two added to an individual’s weekly grocery list, or a monetary donation, help with the effort to hit the goal of 100,000 cans is appreciated, Corriher said.

For each dollar raised, the Facing Hunger Foodbank can purchase 7 1/2 cans to donate. You can help by donating cans or by monetary donations. Corriher said within the first three home games, they raised 2,250 cans. The Junior League of Huntington will be collecting cans and donations till Jan. 31. Donations can also be made online at www.jlofhuntington.org/soup-drive.html.

Piper White can be contacted at [email protected]