Filed under REPORTERS
Christian Moehrle
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A native of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, Christian Moehrle is currently a Journalism/Mass Communication student here at Marshall. After Graduation, he hopes to establish himself as a DJ at a classical music station, in a way to broadcast his impressive knowledge in that particular field. His other hobbies include railroading, Japanese anime and playing the clarinet.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.