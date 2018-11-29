The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under LIFE, Showcase

New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

Hannah Graham, Reporter|November 29, 2018

Back to Article
Back to Article

New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

Hannah Graham

Hannah Graham

Hannah Graham

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Cicada Books & Coffee had its first book club event Tuesday, November 27. Members of the community were welcome to attend in order to discuss two works of nonfiction: Elizabeth Catte’s novel “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia” and J.D. Vance’s novel “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Cicada Books provided an open forum for community members to discuss these books and ideas associated with them, as well as a free cup of hot coffee to all who attended.

The conversation centered around Appalachian culture and issues of prejudice through the lens of these two books.

“As Appalachians, we are always looking at outsiders’ images of us,” said Dawn Norman, the owner of Cicada Books and organizer of the event. “It was a good chance to critically examine those images with interested people in the community.”

The two books have garnered a lot of media attention, especially in Appalachia. J.D. Vance’s book, which was published in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, was applauded by mainstream media for its portrayal of “Trump country” and how impoverished, working class America operates. Scholars viewed “Hillbilly Elegy” as a look inside to the forgotten America, a way to understand Appalachian culture. Vance’s work was also scrutinized, and he was accused of ignoring the narratives of many Appalachians as a diverse people and suggesting Appalachia can only be saved by the people who reside within it.

“I disagree with Vance because I think he fails to represent Appalachia in an accurate way,” said Sara Browning, who attended the book club. “I think this is the perfect place to discuss what exactly he gets wrong, and I get to discuss it with like-minded people. Or people who don’t agree. Either way, these conversations are important to have. They give us visibility.”

Elizabeth Catte’s “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” the other book chosen for the book club, is a direct response to Vance. She critiques his interpretation of the culture and uses historical data to paint a picture of Appalachia that is different than the one in Vance’s book. The two books are often discussed in tandem with each other, as they both represent views of Appalachia that are common within media and within people who reside in the area.

Those attending the book club event received a list of prompts that were relevant to the two books, and it led to a discussion of what it means to be successful and living within a state as unique as West Virginia.

“Appalachia is a place with a very rich history” said attendee Alex Cole. “People like to twist that history a lot to fit political narratives, but it’s up to people like us to have these discussions and ultimately define what defines us.”

Though the members of this one-night book club had differing opinions on these two books, attendees were able to come together over coffee and conversation to talk about a common thread that has the ability to bring West Virginians together— home and the connection to it.

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected].

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

Students learn U.S. immigration policies to develop understanding of immigration obstacles

A discussion of immigration policies in America invited students to learn about the process Wednesday in Twin Towers East’s lobby. The event was ...

Film teaches students the dangers of toxic stress
Film teaches students the dangers of toxic stress
Downtown Huntington lights up for the holidays
Downtown Huntington lights up for the holidays
Athletics spotlight: Michael Whittemore
Athletics spotlight: Michael Whittemore
Where Marshall can take you: Working in California
Where Marshall can take you: Working in California

Other stories filed under Showcase

Campus organizations represented through new SGA branch
Campus organizations represented through new SGA branch
Downtown Huntington lights up for the holidays
Downtown Huntington lights up for the holidays
48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost
48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost
Students’ perspective on the 1970 tragedy
Students’ perspective on the 1970 tragedy
Marshall leaders emphasize importance of Fountain Ceremony
Marshall leaders emphasize importance of Fountain Ceremony
Navigate Left

  • LIFE

    Students learn U.S. immigration policies to develop understanding of immigration obstacles

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Film teaches students the dangers of toxic stress

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Downtown Huntington lights up for the holidays

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Athletics spotlight: Michael Whittemore

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    GALLERIES

    Where Marshall can take you: Working in California

  • LIFE

    Women of Appalachia project celebrates women artists, tenth anniversary

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Film screening teaches community about life in Appalachia

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    GALLERIES

    48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Hiking Herd makes strides in nature

  • New book club focused on Appalachian culture for first meeting

    LIFE

    Students begin to feel the chill as semester comes to a close

Navigate Right