Richard Ojeda announces presidential run

West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda announced Monday he is running for president in 2020.

Ojeda officially made the announcement Monday afternoon in a live video on his Facebook page.

“We’re going to do this together,” he said in the live Facebook video. “I’m Richard Ojeda, and I’m running for the president of the United States of America.”

Last week in the midterm election, Ojeda lost the race for the U.S. House seat in West Virginia’s third congressional district to Republican Carol Miller.

Ojeda said he is ready to show the rest of the country that southern West Virginia has the same issues that they do.

“The struggles that are felt across southern West Virginia are felt all across America,” Ojeda said. “We are not going to fix these problems by looking the other way and expecting elitists to solve them. We need bold leadership that isn’t afraid to tackle these problems head on and fight for working class families.”

Ojeda said he believes he will be best to fight for the working class, unlike anyone else in the past.

Ojeda will have an announcement rally Monday, Nov. 19 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Madison Davis can be contacted at [email protected]