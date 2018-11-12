Men’s basketball edges Hofstra

Senior guard C.J. Burks puts up a floater during Marshall's home defeat of Hofstra. Burks scores 23 points with six assists.

The Marshall’s men’s basketball team won its first home game Sunday, 76-72, over Hofstra at the Cam Henderson Center.

The Herd improved its record to 2-0 and Hofstra fell to 1-1.

Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said he was proud of his players.

“I am really proud of our kids,” D’Antoni said. “To able to step up and play at that level. We stepped up defensively (in the second half) and we were able to pull it out.”

The game started in a highly competitive capacity and neither team achieved more than a six-point lead in the first half. Hofstra shot 65.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Comparatively, Marshall shot 46.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range. Hofstra led 42-45 at halftime.

“They were up a couple points, then we were up a couple points, the lead was constantly changing,” Elmore said. “Everybody just did it by committee tonight, and ultimately it prepares us as we move forward.”

After halftime, Marshall started with a 12-0 run, featuring a three-point shot, layup, and jumper by senior guard C.J. Burks. The Herd took a 54-42 lead after the run. After six minutes, the run ended with Hofstra’s senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman making a layup that started a 9-0 run from Hofstra that resulted in them taking the lead, 54-56.

Neither team held more than a five-point until there was under a minute left in the contest. With Marshall up 74-70, Elmore made two free throws which extended the Herd’s lead to 76-70. The Herd held a lead for the remainder of the game.

“The standard has been raised,” Elmore said. “We have bigger expectations and goals that we set this year. I thought our team played great, but when we brought energy like that we are allowed to make a couple mistakes.”

Elmore ended the game with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assist. Burks followed with 23 points and six assists.

For Hofstra, Wright-Foreman ended the night with a game-high 34 points and six rebounds. Following him was junior guard Eli Pemberton with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

“You want to enjoy what you see,” D’antoni said. “I think we put a real enjoyable package because these kids run and play as hard as they can play. Anytime you see somebody giving it all they got it it’s fun to watch and to be a part of that.”

The Herd will be back at the Cam Henderson Center Monday against Mount St. Mary’s at 7:00 p.m.

