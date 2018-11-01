The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Local day-cares participated in City Hall’s safe Trick or Treat

Meg Keller, Reporter November 1, 2018

Children from local day care programs trick or treated Wednesday in city hall as Huntington police officers and firefighters handed out candy.

Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, helped organized Safe Trick or Treat. He said Safe Trick or Treat was implemented to provide local kids with a safe environment to trick or treat.

“Some of them [the children] may not be able to go out this evening,” Chambers said.  “It’s our part of ensuring the kids who may not be able to go out tonight have a trick or treat.”

Chantelle Miller, lead pre-K Teacher at Playmates Childcare, said she brought her students to the event so they could have a good time and see everyone’s Halloween costumes.  Having a more organized trick or treating event to keep the children safe and together was a determining factor for her to bring her students, Miller said.

Another local preschool teacher, Savannah, said she felt comfortable bringing her students to city hall’s Safe Trick or Treat because she knew the candy was safe.

“We’re not poisoning the children, and we know where the candy is coming from,” she said.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said this is the fifth year of city hall’s Safe Trick or Treat.

“Everything we do is for these children,” Williams said. “Frankly, here is the secret, we enjoy it a lot more than the kids do.”

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected].

