Mr. and Miss Marshall of 2018 homecoming for herd

The titles for 2018 Mr. and Miss Marshall were named during halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game.

The titles were awarded to junior James Prentice and senior Jessica Yurkovich.

Prentice, a business management major, and Yurkovich, an exercise science major, both are in many leadership positions on campus. They are also members of Marshall’s Greek life.

Prentice, from Elkins, West Virginia, said he owes his success to his support systems.

“I am honored to be named Mr. Marshall because I feel like it can be a testimony to other students who chose to be highly involved on campus,” Prentice said. “It really proves what you put into the campus, you will get out of it. I am extremely thankful for my sponsor Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. My fraternity brothers and friends from Student Government Association, all came out and assisted in campaigning. I hope I can also increase alumni engagement and student involvement on campus with this title.”

Like Prentice, Yurkovich was also sponsored by her Greek organization.

Yurkovich is from Avon, Ohio, and said she is eager to represent her university.

“I am honored to be named Miss Marshall and am looking forward to the opportunities this title will bring to help further unite students on campus,” Yurkovich said. “Marshall has truly become my home away from home, and I am extremely thankful to be able to represent the student body with this title.”

Both Prentice and Yurkovich said they agreed that winning the titles of Mr. and Miss Marshall is one of the highest honors they could have achieved.

They will hold these titles until next year’s homecoming game.

Madison Davis can be contacted at [email protected]