White flags waving at capture the flag

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A white flag is symbolic of surrender and peace, but Oct. 10 it symbolized two organizations on Marshall University’s campus working together.

Marshall’s Campus Activities Board and Greek fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon played a friendly game of capture the flag on campus this week to strength their relationship.

“Our goal is to partner with different organizations,” Sierra Dixon, general member of CAB and Marshall sophomore, said. “We want to be involved with the entire campus and not just a select group of students.”

These two organizations came together for important reasons.

“We hope to spread our reach further than just the Greek organizations,” Charles Douglas Bettinger, president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said. “We want to show students that we would like to be involved with them and welcome them into our Greek family.”

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is one of the largest national fraternities and promotes the highest standards of leadership, friendship, scholarship and service for each brother throughout life.

It is vital for students to become leaders and true to themselves which is what Greek teaches the young men and women on Marshall’s campus, Bettinger said.

“We want to see Huntington looked at as less of a sad community, filled with drug and opioid problems, and more of a community filled with potential leaders,” Bettinger said. “I believe we have a lot of those here on campus.”

Sigma Alpha Epsilon would love to do more events in the future with other student organizations, Bettinger said.

Any student or student organization who wants to get involved with the Greek organization is encouraged to reach out to Sigma Alpha Epsilon through HerdLink, Bettinger said.

CAB and Sigma Alpha Epsilon will be organizing a trivia night together Nov. 15. This event will be held in the Twin Towers dining hall and is open to all students.

Students can keep a lookout for any other CAB and Sigma Alpha Epsilon events on their Twitter and Facebook.

LeAnna Owens can be contacted at owens121@marshall.edu.