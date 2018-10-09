Career Expo aims to engage students, community with Tri-State area businesses

Marshall University’s Career Services sponsored the Career Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, in the Don Morris Room for students and community members to meet with local businesses.

Marshall University’s Career Services sponsored the Career Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, in the Don Morris Room for students and community members to meet with local businesses.

Marshall University’s Career Services organized a Career Expo Tuesday, Oct. 9th, in the Don Morris Room. The event was for students and community members to talk with and get involved with local businesses.

Businesses attended from all over the tri-state area to set up tables with informational pamphlets and contact information. Representatives aimed to advertise their business endeavors and provide students with connections for their professional futures. The purpose of the event was to promote West Virginia businesses and showcase student talent.

Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement, said the Career Expo offered many opportunities for Marshall students and tri-state businesses.

“I read a statistic somewhere that 43 people leave West Virginia every day,” Brown said. “Opportunities like this help us show how talented our West Virginia students are. They also help keep and create jobs within the state of West Virginia.”

Students from all academic departments attended the Career Expo to build connections and seek internships and part-time employment opportunities. A professional photographer was also present to take free, professional headshots of those seeking employment.

Jaclyn Monroe, a junior economics, international affairs and Spanish major, said she came to the Career Expo seeking an internship.

“The Career Expo really allows students to see the job opportunities that are within the Tri-State area,” Monroe said. “Opportunities like this also help us as students to work out nerves for when we have to go to actual job interviews in the future.”

Tyler Rigsby, a senior management information systems major, said he attended the event because he is seeking connections for job opportunities.

“I graduate in the spring, so it’s important for me to build these connections so that I can be prepared for my career,” Rigsby said. “It’s very beneficial for Marshall to have these events so students have an opportunity to be truly prepared for their futures. Not a lot of schools go out of their way to do that.”

Marshall’s Career Services offer multiple career outreach events throughout the year for students to engage with businesses all over the tri-state area, Brown said.

“Our goal is always to connect students with companies,” Brown said. “A lot of times, students will leave the Career Expo with a job offer. To see that happen is very rewarding.”

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected]