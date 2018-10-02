The Barenaked Ladies to kick off the fall season of the Marshall Artists Series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Thursday, Oct. 11at 7:30 p.m., beginning the fall season of the Marshall Artists Series. Going into their thirtieth year performing, the Canadian rock band has won several JUNO awards and sold 14 million albums.

Angela Jones, director of the Marshall Artists Series, said the band seemed like a great fit to kick off their 82nd season because of their diversity and energy they bring to their performances.

“The Barenaked Ladies are a fun, party band, and they like to blend different styles of music together like rock and hip-hop,” Jones said. “They like to have a lot of fun. It’s going to be a really neat, fun concert with music that people are familiar with. And it’s a great season opener show.”

Jones said the Marshall Artists Series gives Marshall University students the opportunity to expand their knowledge of music and art for free or bare minimum costs.

“This is a good way to expose yourself to cultural entertainment that you may not have had the chance to be exposed to before, with little to no cost,” Jones said.

The Marshall Artists Series offers students an opportunity to be entertained while being educated. There are a variety of events throughout the season from music, comedy, drama, Broadway plays, ballets and operas.

“It’s a good feather in the cap for Marshall University to have an organization this age of 82 years old,” Jones said. “We’re the second oldest organization of our kind in the United States. And it’s a really great thing for students to take advantage of while they are here on campus.”

Regan Thomas, senior psychology major, said her love for The Barenaked Ladies stemmed from a young age and established her attraction for rock music.

“My mom used to blast their album ‘Stunt’ in the car when I was growing up,” Thomas said. “I distinctly remember listening to the song ‘One Week’ and loving it. And this is when I began to love alternative rock.”

Thomas said she is excited because not only is their performance about the music, but The Barenaked Ladies also entertain the crowd, with jokes and audience engagement.

“I’m excited to see them live because they don’t just get up onstage and sing their songs,” Thomas said. “They put on a performance. If you see the Barenaked Ladies in concert you’re in for comedy, covers and impromptu rap battles in between sets. It seems like it’s going to be really fun.”

Thomas said she enjoys the Marshall Artists Series because it gives her the chance to delve into the different mediums of art.

“The Marshall Artists Series is such a great thing to have in a place like Huntington, with all the varieties of art,” Thomas said. “And I think some people have the tendency to look at art through a narrow lens and this opens the scope to the many forms creativity can take and manifest.”

Tickets for The Barenaked Ladies are still on sale for students at $10 and the public at $120.36/98.42/76.49. Tickets can be picked up at the Marshall Artists Series Box Office connected to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, which is open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If tickets are not purchased prior, tickets can be purchased at the Keith Albee.

Students must have student id when purchasing the ticket, and at the front door of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center when arriving for the show.

The Green Machine, bus picks up students on 3rd St. and 5th Avenue to take students to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

Lillie Bodie can be contacted at [email protected]