Lunafest short film festival highlights films by, for, about women

Lunafest, a women’s film festival for and about women, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Fourth Avenue Arts in Huntington, West Virginia.

“These films are to celebrate survivors,” Sara Blevins, director of development at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, said. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness month so we are doing a lot to promote that.”

There will be nine films shown at the festival, and the lineup includes a diverse range of films from animated to documentary.

“I was impressed with the diversity and range of the films for this year,” Blevins said. “The films cover a range of female experience. There is an element of danger in an environment where violence can exist.”

This is the 17th year of the annual film festival.

Claire Snyder, program director of Marshall University’s Women’s Center, said students can do more than attend the film festival to help with and show support for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“This is a great way for them to get involved,” Snyder said. “To also support our local domestic violence shelter in the area. We’re excited to have a wonderful partnership with Branches, and it’s important students get out there and get engaged.”

Student tickets are $5 and general admission is $8.

The hotline and office number for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is 304-529-2382.

Gretchen Kalar can be contacted at [email protected]