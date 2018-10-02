Women’s Center provides valuable resources for women on campus

The Women’s Center is located on the first floor of Prichard Hall and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marshall University’s Women’s Center is a place many women around campus may not know about, but it is constantly working to provide valuable resources for anyone who may need them.

Kailey Rigdon, graduate assistant for the Women’s Center, said she attests to the helpful resources students can utilize.

“We mostly focus on awareness,” Rigdon said. “We want to familiarize our students with Title IX, sexual assault issues and how to deal with domestic violence issues. We want them to know that we are here to advocate for them and help them deal with these complex issues.”

The Women’s Center recently finished awareness projects such as the Title IX Talks that happened on campus, as well as the red flag campaign. All these were efforts to inform students about relevant issues and familiarize the campus with the Women’s Center and the resources it offers students.

“The Women’s Center is an effective tool when it comes to activism and empowering our female students,” Rigdon said. “We bring light to important issues, and we help provide guidance on how students can stand up to domestic violence and sexual assault. We teach students how to take their campus back.”

Sara Browning, a junior double majoring in political science and history, said she appreciates the guidance that the Women’s Center has given her and other female students.

“It’s a very comfortable place, it’s somewhere where students can go and express themselves and talk about their problems to people who will listen and want to help,” Browning said. “The whole room gives off a comfortable feeling. It truly is a safe space.”

The Women’s Center is located on the first floor of Prichard Hall and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday. The center provides a safe space for Marshall University students and faculty to seek information, seek victim advocacy, receive free condoms, receive sexual health education, and take part in training and issues pertaining to feminism and LGBTQ+ issues. Their door is open to anyone who may be seeking guidance or information on any kind of reproductive health or educational issues, Rigdon said.

“Our door is always open to students,” Rigdon said. “We take walk-ins, and we take appointments. Anybody who wants to come talk about issues or get resources is welcome in here.”

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected]edu.