CAB organizes paint and sip event

Over 125 students congregated in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris room Sept. 25 to participate in Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board’s Paint & Sip event, but only 110 were able to participate. CAB had to turn many students away due to a lack of materials to accommodate the number of students who came to the event.

CAB plans to rectify this problem in the future.

“We will buy more canvases in the future and try to accommodate everyone next time,” Briana Murphy, public relations chair of CAB, said.

Murphy said each CAB event is a learning tool for the organization.

“We hate when we have to turn students away,” Murphy said. “But it does unfortunately happen and next time, hopefully, we will be able to accommodate more students.”

Paint & Sip is one of CAB’s most popular events. During this event students are provided a canvas, paint and paint brushes as a local artist guides the students through a painting. At Tuesday’s event, Charlie Barager, Marshall alumna and owner of Paint & Sip Studio in Huntington, guided students.

This event is free to all current students with a valid MUID. Finger foods, chips and dip and mocktails ae provided for free. Mocktails are wine themed, nonalcoholic beverages.

Brianna Ovalle, general member of CAB and senior at Marshall, said CAB plans to have three more Paint & Sip events this year. CAB puts on this event so students can express themselves and get away from the everyday stress of college, Ovalle said.

Ovalle said students should come to the events early to guarantee they are able to participate, and if they still have trouble to please contact CAB, and they will help as much as possible.

CAB has difficulty reaching underclassmen and getting them interacting with each other and branching out more than just from the classroom, Ovalle said.

At the event, first year student, Josh Enix said he was afraid of messing up his painting, but everyone was very helpful, and he ended up having a great time.

“I don’t usually paint but there’s a first time for everything,” Enix said.

The next Paint & Sip event is Nov. 13.

LeAnna Owens can be contacted at [email protected]