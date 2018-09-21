We Are….Here for You event to inform students of counseling opportunities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the semester continues and workloads deepen, students may often feel overwhelmed by all of life’s stressors. Marshall University’s Counseling Center sponsored We Are… Here For You, an event Thursday aimed to inform students of the resources available to them to help with mental health concerns.

Candace Layne, director of the Counseling Center, said she wants students at Marshall to thrive.

“We are here for you. We will help you with anything you need,” Layne said. “We want students to function positively, and academically, but if they’re anxious, stressed out or in crisis they can’t function well.”

Layne and her staff of mental health specialists are striving to break down the barriers caused by mental health struggles that prevent students from doing their best.

“We want to keep students here on campus and be their sense of support so they can graduate,” Layne said. “Everyone’s resiliency is different.”

Tiffany Bowes, a mental health specialist at the Counseling Center, said mental health is equally as important as physical health.

“If you had a headache that wouldn’t go away you’d go get help from a doctor,” Bowes said. “We want you to come in, tell us what’s going on and how you’re struggling, so we can work with you the same way a medical doctor does.

In addition to offering verbal support, the Counseling Center gave away 200 hygiene bags, 100 snack bags, shirts and other essentials to the students at the event.

Walk in hours for counseling at Marshall are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday. It is located on the first floor of Prichard Hall.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected].