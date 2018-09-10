Sororities begin formal recruitment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s sorority recruitment begins Sept. 13 and lasts until Sept. 16.

For students who wish to know more about sorority life and recruitment week, there will be a sorority 102 class at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, in the Memorial Student Center room BE5.

Sabel Meadows, president of the Panhellenic Council, said the sororities on Marshall’s campus use a mutual selection process when choosing new members, meaning potential new members choose their favorite sororities, and those sororities can bid for them.

The Panhellenic Council oversees and supports the activities of the four Panhellenic Chapters at Marshall University: Alpha Xi Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Zeta and Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Meadows said joining a sorority can be an excellent resume booster, as well as a great networking tool and support system. She also said new members can expect to be a part of a group of women that are genuinely looking out for them, and sorority life is unlike anything she has experienced before.

“If I had to do it again, I would absolutely do it ten times over,” Meadows said.

Meadows said although Greek life is often subject to negative stereotypes, Marshall’s sororities have a strict no hazing policy, along with required study hours which hold members to a higher academic standard.

This year Marshall’s sororities are trying to get involved in as many social issues as possible by helping their Huntington community, Meadows said.

Through their events, sororities help many different organizations in the community including Lily’s Place, Hoops Family Hospital, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, the City Mission and CONTACT of Huntington.

“We care a lot about the community, we care a lot about our girls and Marshall itself,” Meadows said.

Michaela Christman, president of Sigma Sigma Sigma, said joining a Marshall sorority can be incredibly empowering for young women. Sigma Sigma Sigma values faith, hope, love, wisdom, and empowerment, Christman said.

“The reason that you join Sigma is to be a better woman and to support things that are bigger than yourself,” Christman said.

Next week the potential new members will visit each sorority house and choose which one is right for them.

Christman said although some Marshall students may be afraid to join a sorority, the only way to know if Greek life is for them is to just try it.

LeAnna Owens can be contacted at [email protected]