Office of career education prepares students for Disney College Program

Marshall University’s Office of Career Services sponsored its first Workshop Wednesday of the semester with an informational meeting about the Disney College Program.

The Disney College Program is a five to seven month program that allows participants to gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework and have the opportunity to meet and live with people from all over the country.

The workshop discussed how to apply for the program and what to expect in the process.

“It says no need to upload a resume, but there is a resume section, so I would suggest going ahead and doing that,” Jennifer Brown, program manager for internships and experiential learning, said. “Disney will send your application through a program, and as long as you have those key words it will move you on to the next part of the process.”

Once applications are approved, the next step begins, which includes ranking jobs and a web-based interview to test applicants’ skills. Some questions will repeat, and the goal is to be consistent with the answers, Brown said. The college program is looking for students who are confident in themselves and their answers.

Once students have made it past that round, they are able to move on to the phone interview. At the workshop, Brown showed students examples of YouTube channels to visit to watch stories on the application process. Some students gave tips on the phone interview process and stories about their time at Disney.

Brown told students how to professionally answer the phone and gave practice questions provided by the career center.

Applications are open twice a year and students can apply as early as a first semester freshman, Brown said. If a student applies and they are awarded the opportunity, they can always turn it down, and it will not affect their chances in the future if they wish to reapply, Brown said.

John Sowards, Marshall University alumnus said, “It is a magical program that allows you to grow and develop at one of the best companies in the world.”

The program is looking for students of any class rank. Applications are now open for the spring of 2019.

Gretchen Kalar can be contacted at [email protected]