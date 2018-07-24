The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

American Queen makes stop in Huntington

Sadie Helmick and Franklin NortonJuly 24, 2018Leave a Comment

The American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built, docked at Harris Riverfront Park Thursday, July 19, allowing guests to explore Huntington. Visitors took a bus tour of Huntington highlighting Pullman Square and the Touma Medical Center. Visitors were also greeted with the Best Virginia artisan market in Pullman Square.

