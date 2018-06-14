DEANS’ WELCOME: Avi Mukherjee of the College of Business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On behalf of all our faculty, staff and students at the Lewis College of Business, I am pleased to welcome you to Marshall University. Business is everywhere – it’s woven into every aspect of our lives. No matter what your career goal is – advancing or changing your current career, starting your own business, or helping those in need – the Lewis College of Business can get you there faster.

You can be very proud knowing that the Lewis College of Business has dual accreditation in business and accounting programs from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). AACSB is regarded as the benchmark for business school quality among the academic community. As the longest serving global association dedicated to advancing management education worldwide, AACSB accredits the world’s best business schools.

The undergraduate business majors at Marshall University provide students with the opportunity to pursue an in-depth study of business while concentrating on a specialized area of interest. The Lewis College of Business offers a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration with ten majors, which include Accounting, Economics, Energy Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Health Care Management, International Business, Management, Management Information Systems, and Marketing. Undergraduate minors include: Accounting, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Legal Environment, Management, Management Information Systems, Marketing, Military Science and Leadership and Risk Management and Insurance.

Whether students take courses on campus or online; our faculty and advisors will be there for them. For assistance, feel free to visit the LCOB Academic Advising Center in Corbly Hall, room 334, email [email protected] or call 304-696-2314.

For the latest news about the Lewis College of Business visit www.marshall.edu/cob or follow us on social media @HerdBusiness.

We warmly welcome you to the Marshall family.

GO HERD!