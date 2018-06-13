DEANS’ WELCOME: Robert Bookwalter of the College of Liberal Arts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Welcome to Marshall University!

In the College of Liberal Arts (COLA) we are excited to work with you as you begin your journey toward graduation. The general education classes you will take in our college will help you become a well-rounded, successful person with the skills that employers are looking for.

When you choose a major in the College of Liberal Arts you will learn about where we came from and how we got here; how we think and act, how we create a society with so many different neighbors; how we are shaped by our history, our social structure, and our political, economic, and religious institutions; and how we can communicate and collaborate with others to improve our communities and create success in our personal and professional lives.

Your university years are an important, exciting time in your life. You will become a smarter, better version of yourself. And you have so many opportunities to get involved: from our award winning speech and debate team, to our Japanese Tea Club, to our service clubs in every department, there is definitely something for everyone!

We are excited to be a part of your journey to a better life and a better world. We want your time at Marshall to be the best time of your life – so far. Come see us in Old Main 110 and 112, email at [email protected], or call us at 304-696-2350.

We are happy that you are joining our family. GO HERD!