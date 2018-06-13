DEANS’ WELCOME: Michael Prewitt of the College of Health Professions

Employment in healthcare careers is projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And that’s why you’re here, exploring our programs within Marshall University’s College of Health Professions. You understand that by choosing to pursue a degree in our college, your future is full of tremendous potential and growth.

As dean, I want you to know that our college continues to grow – our newest programs include a Master of Social Work degree program as well as West Virginia’s first Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training, which allows students to earn their master’s degree in only five years. No matter which degree you hope to pursue, we know our quality instruction and high academic standards will prepare you to succeed in whatever career you choose.

We hope you share our excitement for your opportunities. You will change the future of health care as we know it. Our faculty pledges their commitment to prepare you as an outstanding health care professional in the local and global community. Be assured that our college is a place where students are challenged and supported. At a time when patients and the world need exceptional prevention and care, we promise to provide this same care to you as you decide to join the #MarshalluFamily.

We expect that you will leave Marshall University’s College of Health Professions a proud and confident graduate who will bring value to your profession and your alma mater. Do not hesitate to contact me or any faculty and staff if you have questions. We look forward to your success during your time on campus and beyond.