Herd track and field begins historic Penn Relays Marshall track and field began competition Thursday at the historic 124th annual Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in P...

Softball falls to 2-1 to Western Kentucky in three-game series Herd softball dropped Sunday’s game against Western Kentucky at WKU Softball Field, 4-1, to fall 2-1 in the series. With the loss, Marshall is now 2...